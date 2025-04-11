MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Stock Price Up 56.3% – Time to Buy?

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 56.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 7,014,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,024% from the average daily volume of 624,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ThinkEquity upgraded shares of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRM

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.