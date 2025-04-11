MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Trading Down 2.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00. The stock traded as low as C$18.75 and last traded at C$18.99. Approximately 443,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,710,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.47.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MEG. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.35.

In other news, Director Darlene Miriam Gates sold 91,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$2,215,416.96. Also, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 32,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$791,690.32. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.30. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

MEG Energy is engaged in in situ oil sands development and production in Alberta, Canada. As of March 2021, the company reported estimated net proved and probable reserves of 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 82,000 barrels per day in 2020.

