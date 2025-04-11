Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Peter Dilnot Buys 12,425 Shares

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Dilnot bought 12,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,511.94).
Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 403.10 ($5.23) on Friday. Melrose Industries PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 376 ($4.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 682.60 ($8.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The stock has a market cap of £5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -136.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 547.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 530.15.
Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.03) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.
