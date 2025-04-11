Merit Medical Systems’ (MMSI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $111.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

MMSI stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $111.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.90.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,230,283.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,300.81. This trade represents a 33.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $3,087,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,440.50. This represents a 43.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,638,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,926,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,076,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $200,833,000 after acquiring an additional 499,193 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,688,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,057,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

