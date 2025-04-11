Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.71 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and $168,891.08 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000943 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.