Metals One (LON:MET1) Shares Down 16.9% – What’s Next?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21). Approximately 306,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 406,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.25).
Metals One Trading Up 18.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.13 million and a PE ratio of -199.41.
Metals One Company Profile
Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.
