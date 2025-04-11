MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Shares Up 10.4% – Time to Buy?

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 17,129,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 12,023,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Up 16.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram by 1,488.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 174,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 325,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

