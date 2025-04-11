MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.86 and last traded at $69.68, with a volume of 513302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 11.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $571.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.