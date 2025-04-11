Mizuho Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $76.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVS. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. CVS Health has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $71.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 224,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,361,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,651,997,000 after purchasing an additional 461,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

