Mizuho Lowers ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $200.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $238.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ICLR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $221.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.33.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.82. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $138.51 and a 12 month high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 15,701.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,730,000 after acquiring an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 97,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 177,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 51,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in ICON Public by 472.2% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

