Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

