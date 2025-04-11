Monetary Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the third quarter worth $78,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vitesse Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $761.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 351.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $217,336.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,304.35. The trade was a 9.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $179,263.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,073.70. This represents a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

