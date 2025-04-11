Monetary Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $173.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.