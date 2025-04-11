Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 876.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 72.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 32.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $113.67.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

