Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $565,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTE. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TTE stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

