Monetary Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Intuit by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after purchasing an additional 268,060 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,854,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. This represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

Intuit Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $577.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.88. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

