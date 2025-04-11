Monetary Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,691,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 6.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ISRG opened at $489.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.