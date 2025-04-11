Morgan Stanley Cuts Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $71.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXT. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.09.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $95.86.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

