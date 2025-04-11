Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.20 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 125.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:AVIR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.66. 67,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,125. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 958,312 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after buying an additional 181,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 183,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

