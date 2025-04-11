Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Lincoln National Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

