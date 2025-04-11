Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.38, Zacks reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average of $124.24. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $142.03. The company has a market cap of $171.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $1,783,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,891,872.80. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $2,380,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,440 shares in the company, valued at $11,076,654.40. This trade represents a 17.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.87.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

