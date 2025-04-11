Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Releases Earnings Results

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.
Movano Stock Down 25.5 %
Shares of MOVE stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.88. Movano has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.
About Movano
