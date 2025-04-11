Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Releases Earnings Results

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Movano Stock Down 25.5 %

Shares of MOVE stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.88. Movano has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

About Movano

Featured Stories

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

