MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 666,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,146,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MP shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $9,273,214.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,643,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,590,254.76. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,851. This represents a 20.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,130,835 shares of company stock worth $29,165,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 119,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.