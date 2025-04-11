Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 36.9% – Should You Sell?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 36.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 2,477,642 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,564% from the average daily volume of 93,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.49.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($66,133.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

In other news, major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt purchased 5,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $53,224. This trade represents a 460.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Winter sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $124,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 667 shares of company stock valued at $143,911. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

