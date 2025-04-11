MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Trading 2.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 12,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 312,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MultiSensor AI in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get MultiSensor AI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiSensor AI

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MultiSensor AI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MultiSensor AI by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MultiSensor AI during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in MultiSensor AI during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MultiSensor AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiSensor AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.