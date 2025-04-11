Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $7.37. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 88,975 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $730.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 829.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 520.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

