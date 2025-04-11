Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MYGN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 520.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 285,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 86,973 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

