Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $58.10 and a 1-year high of $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 34.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.