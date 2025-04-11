National Bank Financial Lowers Earnings Estimates for Wajax

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Wajax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Wajax’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

WJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Wajax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Wajax from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wajax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.00.

Wajax Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WJX opened at C$16.23 on Friday. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$15.55 and a 12 month high of C$34.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$354.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.

