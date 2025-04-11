National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 832 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 220.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.23.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $161.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.79 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.19.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 3,281 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $602,621.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,139.67. This trade represents a 32.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,535 shares of company stock worth $2,952,507. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

