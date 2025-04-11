National Bank of Canada FI Buys 340 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Boston Beer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,741,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,471,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.51.

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $243.08 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.10 and a twelve month high of $339.77. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.22 and its 200 day moving average is $271.67.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.