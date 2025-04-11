National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.90. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

