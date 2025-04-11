National Bank of Canada FI Has $212,000 Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URNM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after buying an additional 27,716 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $30.05 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

