National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 721,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

