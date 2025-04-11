National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,410 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $47.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

