NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $152.91 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00002511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00023267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,244,575,008 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,904,615 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,244,482,500 with 1,200,790,139 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.0241397 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 512 active market(s) with $176,635,482.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

