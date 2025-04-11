Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 300.72% from the company’s current price.

NKTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $92.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.70% and a negative return on equity of 173.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,810,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,974,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,910,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 583,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,345,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 355,759 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26,172.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.