Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Neogen Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Neogen has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $254,076.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,878.92. This trade represents a 9.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $164,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,531.74. This represents a 31.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,835 shares of company stock valued at $469,204. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Neogen by 1,495.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

