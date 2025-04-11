Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Down 13.5% – What’s Next?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 828,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,032,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance

About Neptune Digital Assets

The company has a market capitalization of C$170.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.19.

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.