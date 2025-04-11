Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Down 13.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) dropped 13.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 828,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,032,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm has a market cap of C$170.14 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.19.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

