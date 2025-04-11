Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Down 13.5% – Time to Sell?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) traded down 13.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. 828,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,032,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$170.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 3.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

