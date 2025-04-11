Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Down 13.5% – Should You Sell?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. 828,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,032,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$170.14 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.19.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

