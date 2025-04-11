NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in NET Power were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPWR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NET Power during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NET Power by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on NET Power from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

NET Power Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NET Power stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.47. NET Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

