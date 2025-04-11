NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,463 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $66,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,440,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in NetApp by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,083,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,867,000 after acquiring an additional 729,394 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in NetApp by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,431,000 after acquiring an additional 654,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $64,683,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,123,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $362,544,000 after purchasing an additional 529,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,309.20. This represents a 62.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 12,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $1,509,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,880,359.82. This trade represents a 9.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,176 shares of company stock worth $5,445,901 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 4.4 %

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NTAP stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTAP

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.