Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PTC by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PTC by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.55.

Read Our Latest Report on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.78. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $203.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.