Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $21.52 Million in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 66,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,519,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 1,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Duolingo by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,400,100.16. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,332 shares of company stock valued at $33,442,107. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUOL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.92.

Duolingo Trading Down 6.1 %

DUOL opened at $316.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.34. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

