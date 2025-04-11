Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 164,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 9,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Braze by 8,436.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of Braze stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRZE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Braze and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens started coverage on Braze in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braze

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,551.97. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $105,519.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,763.18. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,276 over the last ninety days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.