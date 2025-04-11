Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 11,311 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,483,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,311 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Stratasys worth $39,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Stratasys by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 17.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Stock Performance

SSYS opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSYS

Stratasys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.