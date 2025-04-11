Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,243,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,081 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.08% of Unisys worth $33,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Unisys by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,326,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the third quarter valued at $1,832,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Unisys by 127.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 71,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of UIS opened at $3.80 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $269.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UIS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UIS

Unisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.