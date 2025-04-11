New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Holdings Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,450. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. New Street Research set a $51.00 target price on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

